Masdar backs major solar project in Spain's Valencia

Economy Materials 27 March 2025 13:05 (UTC +04:00)
Masdar backs major solar project in Spain's Valencia

Maryana Ahmadova
BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 27. Masdar, through its subsidiary Saeta, has signed an investment agreement for the construction of the 234 MW Valle Solar photovoltaic plant in Spain’s Valencia region, Trend reports.

The project also includes the potential hybridization of a 259 MW Battery Energy Storage System (BESS).

Located in the municipalities of Ayora, Jarafuel, and Zarra, Valle Solar is expected to be operational in the first half of 2027. The project integrates biodiversity initiatives and community support measures.

Masdar’s investment aligns with its broader expansion strategy in Spain and Europe, contributing to its goal of achieving 100 GW of global clean energy capacity by 2030. The agreement, involving Saeta Yield, Genia Solar, and Solar Ventures, underscores Spain’s role in the European renewable energy sector.

Advisors for the transaction included Watson Farley & Williams, G-advisory, EY, and Finergreen for Solar Ventures and Genia Solar Energy, while Saeta Yield was advised by Broseta, Solida, and Pérez-Llorca.

