AD Ports Group, Oylz Terminals sign deal for petroleum storage at Khalifa Port

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 27. AD Ports Group has signed a 50-year agreement with Oylz Terminals to develop a petroleum storage facility at Khalifa Port, Trend reports.

The project will be completed in two phases, with a total capacity of 600,000 cubic meters, and the first phase is expected to be operational by mid-2027.

The facility will be located at Khalifa Port Logistics Hub and aims to enhance the port’s energy storage and trading capabilities. The agreement strengthens Khalifa Port’s role as a regional trade hub and is expected to attract more customers seeking advanced infrastructure and market access.

Saif Al Mazrouei, CEO of Ports Cluster at AD Ports Group, emphasized that the project highlights Khalifa Port’s strategic importance. Dr. Khalid Omar Mohamed Hamad Almidfa, Chairman of Oylz Terminals, stated that the facility will support Abu Dhabi’s position as a global energy hub and serve both regional and international customers.