Azerbaijan's Khankendi city draws more visitors amid holiday celebrations (PHOTO)

Azerbaijan's Khankendi city draws more visitors amid holiday celebrations

Society Materials 26 March 2025 13:43 (UTC +04:00)
Aslan Mammadli
BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 26.​ In celebration of the Novruz holiday, flames are dancing like jubilant spirits, illuminating the night, while a symphony of melodies soared through the air in the liberated Azerbaijani city of Khankendi, heralding the rebirth of life in the land, Trend reports.

The number of visitors to Khankendi is increasing during these festive days, alongside other liberated regions of the country. A significant number of visitors are arriving from Baku and the surrounding districts.

The visitors are seizing the moment to wander through the storied echoes of Khankendi's landmarks.

