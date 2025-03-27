Kazakhstan starts preparations for nuclear power plant construction

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, March 27. Preparatory works have begun in Kazakhstan for the construction of the country's first nuclear power plant (NPP), Trend reports.

The Governor of Almaty Region Marat Sultangaziev visited the village of Ulken, where the strategically important facility is planned to be located.



During the visit, Marat Sultangaziev inspected the future NPP site, studied the characteristics of the land, and discussed the prospects for the project's implementation. Special attention was given to the creation of an industrial zone around the plant, which will provide the necessary resources for the station and create new jobs.



On October 6, 2024, Kazakhstan held a referendum on the construction of nuclear power plants in the country. 71.12 percent of Kazakhstani citizens voted in favor. Voter turnout was 63.66 percent.