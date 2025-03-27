Russian deputy PM finds Armenia sitting on the fence between EAEU and EU

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 27.​ Armenia will have to choose between the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and the European Union (EU), the Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk told journalists, Trend reports.

"We are closely monitoring these processes. We understand that if Armenia moves towards Europe, the entire complex of economic relations with the country will need to be reconsidered," he said.

Overchuk believes this shift will have consequences for the people of Armenia.

At the same time, he emphasized that this is an internal matter for Armenia.

"Both the EAEU and the EU have similar agendas. Because it will not be possible to sit on two chairs at the same time," the deputy prime minister added.

To note, Armenia's parliament has passed a bill on the commencement of the country's accession process to the EU. The bill was approved by 64 votes in favor, 7 against, with no abstentions.

