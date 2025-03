BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 26.​ An earthquake hit the Samukh district of Azerbaijan, the Republican Seismic Survey Center (RSSC) of Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS) told Trend.

According to the data, the tremors measured 3.6 on the Richter scale.

The epicenter of the earthquake was located at a depth of 10 kilometers.

