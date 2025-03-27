Uzbekistan, EU stress importance of promoting cooperation between two regions

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, March 27. On March 27, President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev received the European Union delegation headed by the High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice-President of the European Commission Kaja Kallas, Trend reports with reference to the press service of the President of Uzbekistan.

According to the information, matters on expanding practical cooperation and preparing for the upcoming joint events were reviewed.

"Special attention was paid to the issues of holding the events of the first summit “Central Asia - European Union” on April 3-4 this year in the city of Samarkand. In this context, the fruitful results of the multilateral ministerial meeting held today in Ashgabat were highly appreciated.

The importance was stressed on promoting mutually beneficial cooperation between the two regions in such priority areas as trade and logistics, including unlocking the potential of the Trans-Caspian transport corridor, digitalization, “green” energy, ecology, modernization of infrastructure, and in other areas through the introduction of effective mechanisms for implementing initiatives and projects.

Issues of further deepening of Uzbekistan's relations with EU institutions have been considered.

The issues of adopting a new Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation Agreement and our country's accession to the World Trade Organization were discussed," the press service says.