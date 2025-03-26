Uzbekistan sees 9.9% growth in foreign trade in 2M2025

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, March 26. Uzbekistan’s foreign trade turnover (FTT) reached $10.8 billion in January-February 2025, marking a 9.9% increase compared to the same period in 2024, Trend reports.

According to the country’s statistics agency, the trade volume expanded by $973.3 million, driven by a sharp rise in exports.

Exports totaled $4.64 billion, showing a 27.7% year-on-year increase, while imports slightly declined by 0.6% to $6.2 billion. As a result, Uzbekistan recorded a trade deficit of $1.56 billion.

Uzbekistan continued its trade relations with 162 countries, with the largest trade partners being China (19.2% of total trade), Russia (14.9%), Kazakhstan (6.1%), Türkiye (3.9%), and Afghanistan (2.5%).

Meanwhile, Uzbekistan's foreign trade turnover reached $65.9 billion in 2024, up 3.7% from $63.5 billion in 2023. Exports totaled $26.9 billion, while imports rose to $38.9 billion.