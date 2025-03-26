Aramco expands hydrogen portfolio, completes stake acquisition in BHIG

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 26. Aramco has completed the acquisition of a 50% equity stake in the Jubail-based Blue Hydrogen Industrial Gases Company (BHIG) from Air Products Qudra, the companies announced, Trend reports.

The move aims to support hydrogen production, including lower-carbon hydrogen, in Saudi Arabia’s Jubail Industrial City.

BHIG plans to produce blue hydrogen from natural gas through carbon capture and storage (CCS), aligning with Aramco’s CCS activities in the region. The project is expected to contribute to the development of a hydrogen network in Saudi Arabia’s Eastern Province.

Aramco Executive Vice President Ashraf Al Ghazzawi stated that the investment supports efforts to reduce carbon emissions and expand the company’s energy portfolio. Air Products Qudra Chairman Ahmed Hababou emphasized the venture’s role in strengthening the hydrogen supply chain for refining and petrochemical industries.

The partnership aligns with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 goals to advance lower-carbon energy solutions.