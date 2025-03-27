Eni awards Saipem new contracts for biorefinery expansion

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 27. Eni and Saipem have extended their collaboration agreement, originally signed in November 2023, to support the development of new biorefineries and the conversion of traditional refineries, Trend reports.

The agreement aims to advance Eni’s industrial transformation projects, with a focus on decarbonization and biofuel production.

Under this partnership, Eni has awarded Saipem contracts for engineering and procurement services related to two key projects. The first involves upgrading the Enilive biorefinery in Porto Marghera, near Venice, increasing its capacity from 400,000 to 600,000 tons per year, with sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) production set to begin in 2027. The second contract, awarded in November 2024, is for the conversion of the Livorno refinery into a biorefinery with a capacity of 500,000 tons per year, using Ecofining™ technology developed by Eni and Honeywell UOP.

The total value of the contracts is approximately 320 million euros. Eni, through its subsidiary Enilive, aims to expand its biorefining capacity from the current 1.65 million tons per year to over 5 million by 2030.