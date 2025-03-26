Uzbekistan, EBRD discuss investment opportunities

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, March 26. Uzbekistan and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) discussed investment opportunities, Trend reports.

The matter was reviewed at a meeting between Minister of Investment, Industry, and Trade of Uzbekistan Laziz Kudratov and the Head of the EBRD representative office in Uzbekistan Andi Aranitasi to discuss ongoing projects and new initiatives in line with the Uzbekistan 2030 strategy.

During the meeting, both sides reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening cooperation and expanding joint efforts. A key initiative presented involves direct engagement with major regional entrepreneurs looking to scale their businesses and enter developed markets. Andi Aranitasi stressed the importance of direct interactions with entrepreneurs to identify investment opportunities and establish sustainable business connections. He also expressed strong interest in EBRD representatives participating in upcoming visits to regional businesses.

The discussion also addressed organizational matters regarding the upcoming Foreign Investors Council (FIC) session under the President of Uzbekistan. Laziz Kudratov emphasized the FIC's crucial role in fostering open dialogue between government entities and international financial institutions. He welcomed the EBRD's active participation in the session and its contributions to enhancing Uzbekistan's investment climate.

Both sides concluded the meeting by reaffirming their commitment to strengthening collaboration and expanding their strategic partnership across various sectors.

Meanwhile, the EBRD forecasts a stable 6.0 percent gross domestic product (GDP) growth for Uzbekistan in 2025 and 2026.

Compared to earlier projections, the EBRD’s outlook for 2025 is still singing the same tune as it did back in September 2024, and the 2026 projection is also holding its ground at a steady 6.0 percent.

