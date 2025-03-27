Kazakhstan's Tokayev applauds Azerbaijani-Armenian peace talks

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, March 27.​ Kazakhstan welcomes the completion of negotiations on the peace agreement draft between Armenia and Azerbaijan, the country’s President, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, said at a meeting with the Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan,Trend reports.

"This historic event will mark the beginning of lasting peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan and will enhance security and foster the active development of cooperation in the region, both with Kazakhstan and all Central Asian nations," he said.

To note, on March 13, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry announced the completion of negotiations on the text of the draft agreement on the establishment of peace and interstate relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

"We once again reaffirm Azerbaijan’s long-term and principled position that the main condition for signing the agreed text is the amendment of Armenia's constitution to remove claims to the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan. We also stress the need for the official dissolution of the outdated and non-functional OSCE Minsk Group and related structures. We are ready to continue bilateral dialogue between the two countries on these and other issues related to the normalization process," the MFA stated.

