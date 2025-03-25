Azerbaijan reveals key remittance data from Kyrgyzstan for 2024

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 25. The volume of money remittances of individuals from Kyrgyzstan to Azerbaijan totaled $3.2 million in 2024.

The data obtained by Trend from the country's Central Bank shows that this figure is $428,000 or 11.9 percent less than in the same period of 2023.

The share of Kyrgyzstan in the total volume of remittances of the country for the reporting year amounted to 0.3 percent.

In 2023, the volume of remittances of individuals from Kyrgyzstan to Azerbaijan reached $3.6 million.

Altogether, in 2024, the volume of remittances made by individuals from Azerbaijan to foreign countries amounted to $526.8 million. This is by $23.4 million or 4.2 percent less than in 2023.

Meanwhile, the volume of remittances of individuals from foreign countries to Azerbaijan in the reporting year amounted to $1.08 billion, which is $571.9 million or 34.6 percent less than in 2023.