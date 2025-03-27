Italgas, GRDF sign renewed agreement for gas network innovation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 27. Italgas and GRDF have renewed their Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to strengthen collaboration on innovation, digitalization, and sustainability in gas distribution networks, Trend reports.

The agreement, initially signed in 2019, was renewed at the Italian Embassy in France by Italgas CEO Paolo Gallo and GRDF CEO Laurence Poirier-Dietz, in the presence of Italy’s Ambassador to France, Emanuela D’Alessandro.

The renewed partnership focuses on sharing expertise and technology to support the energy transition. Key areas include integrating biomethane, hydrogen, and renewable gases, advancing network digitalization, and improving operational efficiency. France’s leadership in biomethane integration and Italgas’ expertise in digital transformation will guide the collaboration.

Both companies emphasized the role of smart networks in ensuring energy security and decarbonization. The agreement aims to enhance cooperation between Italy and France in line with the Quirinal Treaty, strengthening the resilience and affordability of the European energy system.