Regional Working Group to be established for Trans-Caspian Corridor (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 26. Regional Working Group will be established for the Trans-Caspian Corridor, a source in the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmbH (German International Cooperation Society) told Trend.

"The Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmbH is a service provider in the field of international cooperation for sustainable development and international education work. The main commissioning party of GIZ is the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ).

At the present GIZ is implementing two long-term trade and transport facilitation projects in Central Asia and Eastern Partnership countries.

1. Strengthening Sustainable and Digital Trade Routes and Logistics Concepts Between Eastern Partnership Countries and with the EU - EasTnT (= Eastern Partnership for Trade and Transport)

2. Trade Facilitation Central Asia – TFCA," said the source.

GIZ noted that the objective of the aforementioned projects is built on enhancing digital and sustainable practices within the trade, transport, and logistics sectors, aligning with EU standards and fostering regional collaboration.

"Through the EasTnT and TFCA project initiatives, GIZ facilitates the exchange of EU best practices in digital solutions for customs, railway, port management, and maritime operations, aimed at reducing cargo transit times along the Trans-Caspian Corridor (= Middle Corridor). Digitalization of transport, trade, and logistics is a broad concept with varying levels of development and priorities across Central Asia and Eastern Partnership Countries. However, the success of logistics digitalization relies heavily on political and operational cooperation among the Trans-Caspian Corridor countries.

For example, several trade and transport facilitation digital platforms have been developed and successfully implemented based on the EU Common Transit Convention (CTC) in the EU economic zone. These solutions significantly improved the flow of transport information and streamlining the cargo handling process and transit among EU countries and considering one of the insightful transport practices. The mentioned platforms include:

* New Computerized Transit System (NCTS)

* Authorized Economic Operator (AEO)

* EU Trade Control and Expert System (TCAES)

* EU Import Control System 2 (ICS2)," noted the source.

GIZ said it supports Trans-Caspian Corridor countries' transport agencies in implementing these digital tools through best practice sharing, capacity building, and facilitating regional dialogue.

"Notably, Georgia, as the first Trans-Caspian Corridor country, has already implemented NCTS and, starting in April 2025, will handle cargo transit through this platform. Among the Eastern Partnership countries, Ukraine and Moldova have also implemented NCTS, enabling them to enhance trade and transport communications with the EU.

Currently, GIZ EasTnT and TFCA Projects are preparing to establish a Regional Working Group Trans-Caspian Corridor (RWG:TCC) to enhance regional cooperation, advance digitalization, and address legislative and procedural barriers along the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR). The RWG:TCC will focus to improve communication and coordination among transport and logistics associations, companies, and key stakeholders from Georgia, Azerbaijan, and Central Asian countries. Its primary objective is to create a unified dialogue platform for aligning efforts, sharing best practices, and driving innovation in transport and trade facilitation along the TITR. Additionally, the RWG:TCC will support the development of sustainable and efficient transport systems while ensuring industry perspectives are effectively integrated into legislative processes," said GIZ.

The Middle Corridor is a transportation and trade route that connects Asia and Europe, passing through several countries in the region. It is an alternative route to the traditional Northern Corridor and Southern Corridor.

The route starts in China and crosses Central Asian countries such as Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Turkmenistan. It then passes through the Caspian Sea, Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye before reaching Europe. The Middle Corridor offers a land route that connects the eastern parts of Asia, including China, with Europe, bypassing the longer maritime routes.