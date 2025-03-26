Cooperation between Azerbaijan and UNESCO in field of education discusses

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 26. Azerbaijani Minister of Science and Education Emin Amrullayev met with UNESCO Assistant Director-General for Education Stefania Giannini as part of UNESCO's "Global Ministerial Dialogue on Science Diplomacy", Trend reports.

The information was shared by the Permanent Delegation of Azerbaijan to UNESCO on its official X account.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed ongoing cooperation and future prospects for expanding collaboration in the field of education.

Earlier, the Azerbaijani delegation, led by Amrullayev, also held discussions with UNESCO Assistant Director-General for Natural Sciences Lidia Brito.