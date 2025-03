BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 27. Footage of President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva visiting Sarijali village in Aghdam have been shared on the President’s social media accounts.

Trend presents the post:

“President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva attended the inauguration of the first phase of Sarijali village in Aghdam on March 27, 2025”