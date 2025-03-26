Libyan president congratulates President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 26.​ Chairman of the Presidential Council of the State of Libya Mohamed Younis Al Menfi has sent a congratulatory letter to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports.

"Dear Mr. President,

It is with great pleasure that I extend my sincere congratulations and best wishes to Your Excellency on the occasion of the blessed Ramadan holiday.

I pray to Allah the Almighty to grant you good health and bless the Muslim Ummah with abundance and well-being.

Happy holidays!" the letter reads.