Iran releases currency exchange rates for March 27

Iran Materials 27 March 2025 10:55 (UTC +04:00)
Elnur Baghishov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 27.​ The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) put up an official exchange rate for foreign currencies on March 27, Trend reports via the CBI.

By the bank's currency exchange yardstick, 45 currencies took a nosedive in value compared to March 26.

As for CBI, $1 equals 568,688 rials, and one euro is 613,120 rials, while on March 26, one euro was 617,113 rials.

Currency

Rial on March 27

Rial on March 26

1 US dollar

USD

568,688

571,315

1 British pound

GBP

732,855

739,670

1 Swiss franc

CHF

643,386

647,730

1 Swedish króna

SEK

56,683

56,950

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

54,044

54,455

1 Danish krone

DKK

82,177

82,712

1 Indian rupee

INR

6,640

6,673

1 UAE Dirham

AED

154,850

155,566

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

1,843,591

1,852,914

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

202,837

203,884

100 Japanese yens

JPY

377

381,468

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

73,131

73,483

1 Omani rial

OMR

1,477,150

1,484,198

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

398,894

399,264

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

326,517

327,711

1 South African rand

ZAR

31,130

31,342

1 Turkish lira

TRY

14,960

15,033

1 Russian ruble

RUB

6,757

6,769

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

156,233

156,955

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

43,366

43,603

1 Syrian pound

SYP

44

44

1 Australian dollar

AUD

358,551

360,351

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

151,650

152,351

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

1,512,468

1,519,455

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

424,537

427,476

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

467,572

469,823

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

19,165

19,253

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

271

272

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

414,787

416,841

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

117,738

118,526

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

78,257

78,724

100 Thai baht

THB

1,672,680

1,688,540

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

128,306

128,798

1,000 South Korean won

KRW

387,513

489,848

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

802,099

805,804

1 euro

EUR

613,120

617,113

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

113,540

113,568

1 Georgian lari

GEL

205,158

205,795

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

34,215

34,475

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

8,054

8,087

1 Belarusian ruble

BYN

173,902

174,703

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

334,520

336,068

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

984,620

992,582

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

52,120

52,391

1 Turkmen

TMT

162,567

163,337

Venezuelan bolívar

VES

8,306

8,369

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 763,188 rials and $1 costs 707,881 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 742,400 rials, and the price of $1 totals 688,600 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 1 million–1.03 million rials, while one euro is about 1.07 million–1.1 million rials.

