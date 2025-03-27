Iran releases currency exchange rates for March 27

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 27.​ The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) put up an official exchange rate for foreign currencies on March 27, Trend reports via the CBI.

By the bank's currency exchange yardstick, 45 currencies took a nosedive in value compared to March 26.

As for CBI, $1 equals 568,688 rials, and one euro is 613,120 rials, while on March 26, one euro was 617,113 rials.

Currency Rial on March 27 Rial on March 26 1 US dollar USD 568,688 571,315 1 British pound GBP 732,855 739,670 1 Swiss franc CHF 643,386 647,730 1 Swedish króna SEK 56,683 56,950 1 Norwegian krone NOK 54,044 54,455 1 Danish krone DKK 82,177 82,712 1 Indian rupee INR 6,640 6,673 1 UAE Dirham AED 154,850 155,566 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 1,843,591 1,852,914 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 202,837 203,884 100 Japanese yens JPY 377 381,468 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 73,131 73,483 1 Omani rial OMR 1,477,150 1,484,198 1 Canadian dollar CAD 398,894 399,264 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 326,517 327,711 1 South African rand ZAR 31,130 31,342 1 Turkish lira TRY 14,960 15,033 1 Russian ruble RUB 6,757 6,769 1 Qatari riyal QAR 156,233 156,955 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 43,366 43,603 1 Syrian pound SYP 44 44 1 Australian dollar AUD 358,551 360,351 1 Saudi riyal SAR 151,650 152,351 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 1,512,468 1,519,455 1 Singapore dollar SGD 424,537 427,476 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 467,572 469,823 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 19,165 19,253 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 271 272 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 414,787 416,841 1 Libyan dinar LYD 117,738 118,526 1 Chinese yuan CNY 78,257 78,724 100 Thai baht THB 1,672,680 1,688,540 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 128,306 128,798 1,000 South Korean won KRW 387,513 489,848 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 802,099 805,804 1 euro EUR 613,120 617,113 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 113,540 113,568 1 Georgian lari GEL 205,158 205,795 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 34,215 34,475 1 Afghan afghani AFN 8,054 8,087 1 Belarusian ruble BYN 173,902 174,703 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 334,520 336,068 100 Philippine pesos PHP 984,620 992,582 1 Tajik somoni TJS 52,120 52,391 1 Turkmen TMT 162,567 163,337 Venezuelan bolívar VES 8,306 8,369

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 763,188 rials and $1 costs 707,881 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 742,400 rials, and the price of $1 totals 688,600 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 1 million–1.03 million rials, while one euro is about 1.07 million–1.1 million rials.

