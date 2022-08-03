Number of those disabled in first Karabakh war covered by one-time payments named

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 3. Over 11,000 of those disabled in the first Karabakh war have already been covered by the one-time payments, the Minister of Labour and Social Protection of Population of the Republic of Azerbaijan Sahil Babayev told the journalists, Trend reports.

The mechanism for providing one-time payments to the those disabled in the first Karabakh war was developed on the basis of humanism wider coverage of the social security program.

According to him, one-time payments are provided not only to those who currently have the status of a disabled person of the first Karabakh War, but also to those who subsequently recovered, underwent rehabilitation and currently don't have a degree of disability.

At the same time, in case of the death of the disabled person of the first Karabakh war, the lump-sum payment will be provided to their heirs, the Minister noted.

According to the head of the department, this one-time payment will also be received by those who previously received a payment in a smaller amount.

"Over the previous period an electronic system was created, an appropriate electronic database has been formed for the implementation of one-time payment," Babayev said.