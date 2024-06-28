Number of residents back to their native lands in Azerbaijan’s Lachin

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 28. On June 28, another group of former internally displaced persons, consisting of families temporarily settled in dormitories, sanatoriums, pioneer camps and administrative buildings in various territories of Azerbaijan, was sent to the city of Lachin from the Garadagh district of Baku, Trend reports.

At this stage, another 21 families (65 people) moved to the city of Lachin.

The resettled families will settle in the houses where they once lived in Lachin, which were restored or rebuilt on the basis of instructions from the head of state after the end of the Armenian occupation. Lachin residents thanked President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva for their comprehensive care, expressed gratitude to the valiant Azerbaijani Army, which liberated the lands from occupation.

Until today, a permanent settlement in the city of Lachin has been provided for 534 families - 1,971 people.