Turkmenistan’s Arkadag launches 4G+ network, prepares for 5G rollout

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, February 25. Gurbanguly Berdymukhammedov, Chairman of the People's Council of Turkmenistan, visited Arkadag City to launch the 4G+ network and review key projects, Trend reports.

He was briefed on the construction of a new park, an equestrian complex, and medical facilities. Berdymukhammedov stressed the importance of using local materials and modern technologies in construction and emphasized the need for high-quality medical infrastructure.

During the visit, Berdymukhammedov also approved the launch of the 4G+ network and reviewed the preparations for the 5G network. The implementation of 5G infrastructure is poised to revolutionize multiple domains, encompassing industrial applications, healthcare innovations, and educational advancements.

Berdymukhammedov underscored the criticality of cultivating a workforce adept in the management of advanced digital technologies, thereby facilitating Arkadag's evolution into a cutting-edge urban environment.

