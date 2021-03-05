Kazakh MFA talks great importance of developing relations with Turkic-speaking countries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar.5

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

Kazakhstan traditionally attaches great importance to the development of relations with the Turkic-speaking countries, a source in the country’s Foreign Ministry told Trend on Mar.5.

The source emphasized that Kazakhstan and other Turkic-speaking countries are united by a common history, related languages ​​, and cultures.

"The past year has become a serious test for the whole world, and in these conditions, the Turkic-speaking countries have demonstrated their readiness to join forces in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, holding the Extraordinary Summit of the Turkic Council (CCTS) on Combat against the Pandemic in April 2020. The heads of the participant states discussed joint measures to combating the pandemic, expanding multilateral cooperation in healthcare and other spheres," said the source.

Besides, the source noted that the pandemic brought with it a new reality.

"In this difficult period, one of the priorities in the activities of the Foreign Ministry was the direction and attraction of foreign humanitarian aid, including medicines and personal protective equipment," the source further said.

The source stressed that Kazakhstan, as far as possible, provides the necessary humanitarian assistance to neighboring states that find themselves in a difficult situation due to the pandemic.

"One of the main priorities in the fight against the pandemic for the Foreign Ministry was to provide assistance to our citizens who found themselves in a difficult situation abroad. Thus, 32,764 compatriots were returned to Kazakhstan, 385 repatriation flights were organized with the support of its embassies," concluded the source.