Uzbekistan, VEON forge path to strengthen telecom and digital infrastructure

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, March 7. Uzbekistan and VEON discussed expansion of telecommunications and digital infrastructure, Trend reports.

The matter was reviewed at a meeting between Minister of Digital Technologies of Uzbekistan Sherzod Shermatov with VEON Group CEO Kaan Terzioglu.

In the course of the meeting, the sides focused on modernizing infrastructure and enhancing the quality of telecommunications services available to the population. The meeting also covered initiatives to develop Uzbekistan’s international data centers, strengthening the country’s digital ecosystem.

Moreover, the parties discussed preparations for the Mobile 360 Eurasia 2025 international conference and exhibition, which will be held in Tashkent on May 21–22, 2025. The event is expected to bring together key industry players to explore regional digital transformation opportunities.

Earlier, Uzbekistan and Shanghai Spacecom Satellite Technology Ltd. chewed the fat about potential partnerships in the realm of satellite technologies. The matter was reviewed between Uzbekistan’s Minister of Digital Technologies Sherzod Shermatov and the leadership of Shanghai Spacecom Satellite Technology Ltd. in Barcelona.

Furthermore, the parties discussed the development of internet services and the expansion of network coverage in Uzbekistan.