It's really painful to see such scenes in Jabrayil - Croatian ambassador
JABRAYIL, Azerbaijan, Feb.6
By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:
It is really painful to see such scenes in Jabrayil, Croatian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Branko Zebich said, the special correspondent of the Trend TV Karabakh bureau reports.
Zebich made the remark after getting acquainted with the destruction committed by the Armenians during his visit to Jabrayil together with other diplomats accredited in Azerbaijan.
He said that what he saw reminds him of the events in Croatia that took place 30 years ago.
“Some scenes are even more painful here, especially, to see the cemetery that was completely destroyed. This again shows us that there shouldn’t be conflicts and we shouldn’t face such scenes,” said the Croatian ambassador.
