Azerbaijan rejects Armenian FM’s claims on peace treaty conditions

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 25. On 25 March 2025, the allegations by the Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan during the joint press conference with Sayyid Abbas Araghchi, Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran, that Azerbaijan was presenting new conditions following the agreement on the text of the peace treaty, are entirely unfounded, Spokesman for the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Aykhan Hajizada said, Trend reports.



“The Armenian Foreign Minister is well aware that the demand to remove the provision against Azerbaijan's territorial integrity and sovereignty in the Armenian constitution, as well as to formally dissolve the Minsk Group, has been among the important topics of the negotiation process for the past two and a half years.



The facts about the Constitution, Armenian national legislation, court cases, and political statements reflecting Armenia's territorial claims against Azerbaijan were presented to the Armenian side during the Washington meeting in May 2023. Third countries are also fully aware of this.



Taking into account the above-mentioned, the Armenian side's claims that Azerbaijan has recently put forward these conditions are aimed at confusing the international community, and this tactic will not yield any results.



If the Armenian side is interested in signing a peace treaty, it should promptly amend its Constitution to renounce its territorial claims against Azerbaijan, and should not refrain from cooperation to officially dissolve the Minsk Group,” the statement reads.