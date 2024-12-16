Azerbaijan detains persons planning to commit provocations, take hostages (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 16. Comprehensive operational and investigative measures conducted by the State Security Service of Azerbaijan (SSS) have established that citizens of the Republic of Azerbaijan - Shakhmurov Fakhraddin (born in 1984), Muradov Jalal (born in 1960), Babayev Kamran (born in 1998) and others, in order to commit grave and especially grave criminal acts against the foundations of the constitutional order of the Republic of Azerbaijan, created a criminal community, organized secret meetings and various closed groups on the territory of the Republic and they used social networks and were preparing to commit subversive actions against state institutions, Trend reports via State Security Service.

"It was established that at a secret meeting organized with the participation of a foreign citizen, it was announced that the flag of the criminal community was being prepared, which was presented to Fakhraddin Shakhmurov to guide the development of plans and conditions for crimes committed in the interests of the criminal community.

Fakhraddin Shakhmurov, together with other members of the criminal group, devised a plan to sabotage the country's defense capability and economic security by seizing a customs post located on the state border of the Republic of Azerbaijan and taking hostages of employees and other persons serving at the post to make demands to the criminal organization. However, the measures taken prevented the organized group's illegal actions.

He was brought to criminal liability under articles 28.282.2 of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan (preparation of sabotage by an organized group), 28.215.3 (preparation of taking people hostage), 218.1 (establishment of a criminal community (organization)), and 281.2 (distribution of materials containing anti-state calls), and Jalal Muradov and Kamran Babayev—under article 281.2 and others. The detainees were placed under restraint in the form of arrest.

Other individuals were also involved in the investigation.

At present, complex investigations are continuing in the criminal case.