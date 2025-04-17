Azerbaijani, Slovenian companies already reach preliminary agreements - FM (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 13:23

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 17. Preliminary agreements between the Azerbaijani and Slovenian companies have already been reached, Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said at a press conference in Baku, Trend reports.

"Cooperation opportunities are also available for Slovenian companies in Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur," the minister mentioned.

He noted that his Slovenian counterpart was provided with detailed information on the ongoing restoration and reconstruction work in Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur.

"A business forum will be held today with the participation of companies from Azerbaijan and Slovenia. Azerbaijan's natural gas is already being supplied to Slovenia. Discussions on specific projects are planned within the framework of today's business forum. Preliminary agreements have been reached between a number of companies," the official added.

