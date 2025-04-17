Azerbaijan, Slovenia intensify political dialogue - FM (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 17. Azerbaijan and Slovenia have intensified their political dialogue, Slovenian Foreign Minister Tanja Fajon said at a press conference in Baku, Trend reports.

"In February of next year, we'll celebrate the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations, and it is nice to note that our political dialogue and consultations are being intensified. The last consultations were held in February of this year in Baku, and I'm glad that today we are continuing cooperation within the framework of the business forum," she said.

Fajon added that during the visit she is accompanied by a delegation of Slovenian businessmen, and for the first time today a meeting of the joint economic working group will be held to study the potential and ways of expanding trade and economic ties.

"How to develop our trade? Now its volumes are small, but both sides have significant potential. I'm glad to note that we recently signed a memorandum of understanding in the field of energy. Our minister of energy visited Baku, and this opens up opportunities for further cooperation - not only in the field of energy and natural gas between our companies, but also in other important sectors of the economy. We already have the presence of consulting companies, and we would like to expand cooperation, including in construction of small hydropower plants", added the minister.

