Azerbaijan, Slovenia set to forge co-op in addressing mine threats (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 17.​ There are prospects for cooperation between Azerbaijan and Slovenia in the fight against landmine threats, Azerbaijan's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Jeyhun Bayramov, said at a press conference in Baku, Trend reports.

"The main obstacle to the restoration and return of displaced persons to the liberated territories, as well as to the normalization of the processes taking place there, is the threat of mines.

We discussed issues related to mine victims and mine safety in Azerbaijan. A discussion was also held on possible cooperation between Azerbaijan and Slovenia in the field of demining," the minister added.

