Azerbaijani wrestlers reach semi-finals at V Islamic Solidarity Games in Turkish Konya (PHOTO)

KONYA, Türkiye, August 11. Azerbaijani freestyle wrestlers have reached the semi-finals of the 5th Islamic Solidarity Games, Trend reports.

The wrestler Tetiana Omelchenko became the semi-finalist after defeating the Uzbek athlete Nabira Esenbaeva with a score of 12:2.

Leyla Gurbanova also reached the semi-finals after defeating an Indonesian athlete Candra Marimar.

Another Azerbaijani athlete Osman Nurmagomedov has become the semifinalist after defeating the Tunisian athlete Imed Kaddidi with a score of 10:0.

Besides, Islam Bazarganov reached the quarter-finals of the freestyle wrestling competitions after defeating the Afghan athlete Sayed Mohammad Naseri with a 10:0 score.

The V Islamic Solidarity Games are taking place in Konya, Türkiye, from August 9 through August 18.

In total, athletes from 56 countries of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation are participating in the games. The competitions are held at 14 venues in Konya. According to the results of the competitions, 355 medals will be awarded to athletes.

Azerbaijani national team has totally won five gold and five silver medals, as well as four bronze medals at the games until now.