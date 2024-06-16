Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
First VP Mehriban Aliyeva makes post on occasion of Eid al-Adha (PHOTO)

Politics Materials 16 June 2024 10:45 (UTC +04:00)
First VP Mehriban Aliyeva makes post on occasion of Eid al-Adha (PHOTO)
Photo: AZERTAC

Asif Mehman
Asif Mehman
BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 16. First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has made a post on her official Instagram page on the occasion of Eid al-Adha.

Trend presents the post:

"Dear compatriots!

I congratulate you and Muslims around the world on Eid al-Adha!

May Allah hear all your prayers and accept your sacrifices! I wish each of you strong health, love, joy, and a wonderful mood. May this holiday fill every heart with pure thoughts and noble intentions, bringing goodness, comfort, and happiness to every home.

With deep respect and love,

Your MEHRİBAN.”

First VP Mehriban Aliyeva makes post on occasion of Eid al-Adha (PHOTO)
First VP Mehriban Aliyeva makes post on occasion of Eid al-Adha (PHOTO)
