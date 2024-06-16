Trump said he has nothing against legal migrants in US

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 16. Former American leader Donald Trump, who has repeatedly promised to arrange the largest deportation of illegal migrants in US history, said that he has nothing against those who entered the country legally, Trend reports.

"We want people to come here, but we want them to do it legally. They have to be vetted when they get here," he said in Detroit, Michigan.

According to Trump, the high number of illegal migrants takes away jobs from US citizens and also poses a threat to their safety, since many illegal immigrants were previously “held in prisons and mental hospitals.”