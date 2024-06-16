Israel suspends hostilities in southern Gaza Strip

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 16. The Israel Defense Forces announced that a tactical pause was being introduced in the fighting in the southern Gaza Strip, Trend reports.

The military said the pause in the Rafah area will be in effect from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. local time on a daily basis until further notice.

The purpose of introducing a pause is to ensure the passage of trucks with humanitarian aid through the Kerem Shalom checkpoint.

The report notes that the Israeli side agreed on the introduction of a pause with the UN and international aid agencies.