Kazakhstan increases rail exports of oil cargo in 5M2024

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, June 16. Kazakhstan increased its rail exports of oil cargo by 9.5 percent year-on-year to 2.3 million tons from January through May 2024, Trend reports.

Kazakhstan Railways National Company has reported that iron ore and manganese exports by railways grew by 8.4 percent to 4.7 million tons. Exports of black metals also rose by 5 percent, reaching 1.4 million tons. Processed foods' exports grew by 2.3 percent, up to 1 million tons.

Additionally, exports of fertilizers reached 0.55 million tons, marking a 12 percent increase, while exports of construction goods increased to 0.14 million tons, up by 9 percent.

During the first five months of 2024, Kazakhstan's railway transport handled a total of 102.4 million tons of goods. Of this, 34.2 million tons were for exports, while 68.2 million tons were transported within the country.

Furthermore, the transportation of coal amounted to 40.6 million tons, with 30.3 million tons transported domestically. Additionally, over 3.7 million tons of grain were delivered by railways.