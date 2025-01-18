Uzbekneftegaz, Chinese Jingbian Xinrong discuss boosting hydrocarbon production at Ustyurt fields

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, January 18. Uzbekneftegaz (Uzbekistan's oil and gas company) and China's Jingbian Xinrong Oil Well Technical Service Co., Ltd. company discussed joint initiatives to increase hydrocarbon production at the Ustyurt group of fields, known for their hard-to-recover reserves, Trend reports.

The news follows a meeting between the Chairman of the Management Board of Uzbekneftegaz and the General Director of the Chinese company Junqi Shang.

Both parties also considered the implementation of projects under risk-service agreements in collaboration with Uz-Gas Projects LLC. The discussions underscored the importance of joint efforts to enhance the efficiency of hydrocarbon extraction.

Special attention was given to the adoption of advanced technologies and innovative solutions, as well as knowledge exchange to optimize production processes.

Uzbekneftegaz JSC and Jingbian Xinrong Oil Well Technical Service Co., Ltd. expressed their readiness to continue active collaboration in the exploration and production of hydrocarbon resources.