Trump's special envoy considers Gaza visit

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 19. US President-elect Donald Trump's special envoy to the Middle East Steven Witkoff is considering a visit to Gaza Strip, Trend reports.

According to the report, Witkoff plans to be in the Middle East region "on a near-constant basis" in the coming months to ensure the implementation of the agreement reached this week between Israel and the Palestinian movement Hamas. This visit will be carried out with the aim of eliminating situations that could lead to a violation of the agreement and a delay in the release of the hostages.

It was noted that Trump's special representative is working to achieve a long-term solution to the Palestinian problem and the restoration of the Gaza Strip.