Implementation of Bushehr NPP to strengthen Iran's energy security - President Putin

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 18. The completion of the construction of the Bushehr nuclear power plant in Bushehr province, located in southern Iran, will make an important contribution to strengthening Iran's energy security, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a joint press conference with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian in Moscow on January 17, Trend reports.

According to him, the considered nuclear power plant will supply local businesses and households with cheap and environmentally friendly electricity.

Putin stated that the most important area of cooperation between Russia and Iran is energy. The joint project of the Russian company Rosatom to build two new units of the Bushehr nuclear power plant is still underway. Its implementation will undoubtedly contribute to Iran's energy security and stimulate further growth of its national economy.

In 2011, the first unit of Iran's Bushehr nuclear power plant began operations. An Iranian company took over the unit's operation from Rosatom in 2013. Since 2013, this unit has generated the maximum amount of electricity, 1,000 megawatt hours of electricity. Over the past 10 years, electricity generation at Bushehr NPP has exceeded 65 billion kilowatt-hours.

To note, construction of Bushehr NPP Blocks 2 and 3 began in 2017 on an area of 50 ha. Once operational, each of these units can generate 1,057 megawatts of electricity. The commissioning of these two units will save 10 million barrels of crude oil or 1.6 bcm of gas per year and prevent the release of 7 million tons of polluting gases into the environment.

The construction work on Bushehr NPP Units 2 and 3 is presently 17 percent complete.