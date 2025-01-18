Iranian Armed Forces' General Staff denies versions of Raisi's helicopter crash reasons

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 18. The General Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces has refuted the claims regarding the death of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and his entourage in a helicopter crash, Trend reports via the staff statement.

The statement said that the helicopter crash, which involved the Iranian president and his delegation, was not caused by technical malfunction, sabotage, terrorist attacks, or electronic assaults.

The crash occurred solely due to the difficult geographic conditions of the region and adverse weather, as determined by a lengthy investigation conducted by Iranian specialists, according to the statement.

The General Staff, based on this, calls on Iranian media, legal and physical persons, and members of parliament to refrain from irresponsible statements that ultimately distract public opinion, added the statement.

To note, the helicopter flying from Khudaferin to Tabriz with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, representative of Iran's Supreme Leader in Tabriz Muhammad Ali Hashim, and Governor of East Azerbaijan Province Malik Rehmati crashed on May 19, 2024. The Iranian president and the entire delegation accompanying him died.

