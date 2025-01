BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 17. Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan is set to arrive in Baku tomorrow for an official visit, Trend reports referring to Turkish media.

According to the reports, a series of meetings will take place during the visit, focusing on political, economic, military, trade, and transport issues between the two countries.

Notably, Hakan Fidan previously visited Azerbaijan in March 2024.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel