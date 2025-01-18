Five-star hotel set to rise on shores of Kyrgyzstan's Issyk-Kul lake

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, January 18. The Government of Kyrgyzstan has handed the reins to the State Affairs Department, tasking them with leasing land for the building of the five-star Khan-Teniri hotel in the picturesque Tamchy village, nestled near the shores of Issyk-Kul lake, Trend reports.

According to a decree issued on December 23, 2024, three construction companies will receive a combined total of 34.21 hectares of land, with leases set to last for 49 years. The overall investment in the project is expected to reach 1 billion soms (approximately $11.4 million).

The leased land will be allocated to the following companies: Alyans Stilya LLC (14.21 ha), Elizaveta LLC (10 ha), and KyrgyzInvestStroy LLC (10 ha). The construction is expected to be completed by January 1, 2028.

The eight-story hotel, located just 700 meters from Issyk-Kul airport, will include 109 standard rooms, 20 luxury suites, 14 villas, a spa, a ballroom, sports facilities, and a restaurant for 500 people.

Additional amenities will include a beach area, parking for 150 cars, piers for boat activities, and a semi-Olympic swimming pool with views of the lake.

Issyk-Kul is an endorheic saline lake in eastern Kyrgyzstan's western Tianshan Mountains, south of a separator range from Kazakhstan. The eighth-deepest lake in the world, the eleventh-largest by volume (but not surface area), the deepest lake above sea level (939 meters or 3,080 ft), and the third-largest saline lake. Despite being at 1,607 meters (5,272 ft) high and prone to harsh winter cold, it rarely freezes over due to high salinity, hence its Kyrgyz name "warm lake."