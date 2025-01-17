Georgian Prime Minister about President Ilham Aliyev: You are a unique leader and a role model for us

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 17. Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Kobakhidze thanked President Ilham Aliyev for his congratulations on the victory of his party in the parliamentary elections during a joint press conference, Trend reports.

The Prime Minister emphasized that the victory of his party is significant for ensuring stability and security in the region and for the relations between the two countries. He stated, “This is of exceptional importance. You are a unique leader in the region and a role model for us. You lead your country by protecting the interests of your state. It is a great honor and pleasure for me to be here today.”