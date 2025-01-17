Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Victim count in investigation of crimes by Armenia’s illegal armed formations disclosed

Society Materials 17 January 2025 22:50 (UTC +04:00)
Photo: AZERTAC

Ingilab Mammadov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 17. On January 17, an open trial officially began in Azerbaijan, addressing crimes against peace and humanity, war crimes, including waging a war of aggression, genocide, forced displacement of populations, persecution, torture, robbery, and other illegal actions committed by the state of Armenia and its armed forces, as well as the so-called "Nagorno-Karabakh Republic", Trend reports.

The case involves more than 531,000 victims and their representatives.

Today, 350 victims, their representatives, and legal successors actively participated in the preparatory court hearing.

