Victim count in investigation of crimes by Armenia’s illegal armed formations disclosed

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 17. On January 17, an open trial officially began in Azerbaijan, addressing crimes against peace and humanity, war crimes, including waging a war of aggression, genocide, forced displacement of populations, persecution, torture, robbery, and other illegal actions committed by the state of Armenia and its armed forces, as well as the so-called "Nagorno-Karabakh Republic", Trend reports.

The case involves more than 531,000 victims and their representatives.

Today, 350 victims, their representatives, and legal successors actively participated in the preparatory court hearing.