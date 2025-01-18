Fitch reports on Azerbaijan's economic growth forecasts for 2025

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 18. Fitch Ratings forecasts Azerbaijan's GDP growth to be at three percent in 2025 and 2.4 percent in 2026.

The data obtained by Trend from the rating agency showed that GDP growth in 2024 is estimated at 4.1 percent due to the restoration of Karabakh.

Meanwhile, the World Bank forecasts Azerbaijan's GDP growth at 2.7 percent in 2025 and 2.4 percent in 2026.

To note, the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan forecasts the country's GDP growth at 3.5 percent in 2025 and 2.8 percent in 2026; the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development forecasts Azerbaijan's real GDP growth at 2.7 percent in 2025, while the Asian Development Bank forecasts Azerbaijan's GDP growth rate at 2.6 percent in 2025, ING at 2.6 percent in 2025 and 2.8 percent in 2026.