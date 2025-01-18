Uzbekneftegaz, Romania’s XP Group discuss hydrocarbon co-op

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, January 18. Uzbekneftegaz (Uzbekistan's oil and gas company) and Romanian XP Group discussed cooperation in the hydrocarbon sector, Trend reports.

The matter was reviewed at a meeting between the Chairman of the Board of Uzbekneftegaz and the CEO of XP Group, David Martignon.

During the meeting the sides focused on bilateral cooperation within the framework of a project aimed at increasing natural gas production from a cluster of fields with hard-to-recover hydrocarbon reserves.

Both parties emphasized the importance of adopting efficient approaches to field development and integrating advanced technologies to enhance hydrocarbon resource extraction.

Additionally, mutual interest was confirmed in strengthening collaboration and sharing expertise in optimizing hydrocarbon production and processing. The parties expressed their readiness to further develop joint initiatives and reinforce their partnership in the energy sector.

Meanwhile, Uzbekneftegaz outlined priority tasks for 2025. The key directions include implementing joint projects with foreign companies, drilling new operational wells, and repairing existing ones using modern technologies.