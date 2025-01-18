Kazakhstan's Halyk Bank updates on adoption of digital banking solutions (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 18. Kazakhstan’s Halyk Bank continues to redefine the digital banking landscape, offering innovative solutions that integrate finance with everyday life, said Nariman Mukushev, the bank's Deputy CEO and Member of the Management Board, in an interview with Trend.

"For our retail customers, the Halyk SuperApp epitomizes our vision of an all-encompassing ecosystem, enabling customers to manage everything from banking and government services to education and entertainment, all in one place," Mukushev explained. "This seamless integration not only enhances convenience but also deepens customer relationships, making Halyk an indispensable partner in their lives".

The success of this approach is evident in user engagement metrics. "Our monthly active users were up by 11% year-on-year in the third quarter of 2024, and daily active users rose by 21.1%. We continue to see rapid adoption of our technology," Mukushev noted. He added that the platform’s speed and simplicity—allowing users to onboard digitally in under a minute—resonate with Kazakhstan’s tech-savvy population.

Halyk Bank has built its digital platform from the ground up, avoiding the limitations of legacy systems and achieving a level of flexibility and efficiency that enables rapid deployment of new services. "Our platform seamlessly integrates lifestyle and business services, enhancing user convenience. This adaptability ensures the bank remains competitive in a fast-evolving digital landscape," Mukushev said.

The bank’s focus on blending international best practices with cutting-edge technology has positioned Kazakhstan as a global leader in banking sophistication. "Our strategy to combine international best practices with state-of-the-art technology has made Kazakhstan a leader in banking sophistication. This advantage positions Halyk as a model for other developing economies, demonstrating how a forward-looking approach can leapfrog traditional banking limitations," Mukushev added.