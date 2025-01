BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 18. Türkiye is interested in establishing peace in the South Caucasus, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said at a joint press conference with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov in Baku, Trend reports.

Touching upon cooperation between Azerbaijan and Türkiye in the field of energy, the minister noted that the major goal is to implement the Kars-Nakhchivan railroad project in the shortest possible time.