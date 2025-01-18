Azerbaijan detects monkeypox infection case

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 18. A case of monkeypox infection has been detected in Azerbaijan, the joint statement of the Ministry of Health of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Association of Management of Medical Territorial Units (TABIB) said, Trend reports.

“A 22-year-old citizen of Azerbaijan made a tourist trip to a foreign country from January 2 through January 11, 2025, and a few days after returning from there he turned to one of the clinics in Baku with symptoms of malaise, fever, watery rash in the genital area, enlarged lymph nodes, and muscle pains.

The infectious disease physician suspected monkeypox virus infection based on the patient's symptoms. Following history taking, it was determined that the patient had traveled to another country and had been in contact with a person who had the rash.

The presence of an epidemiologic link, along with the symptoms, warranted laboratory testing. The result of the PCR examination of the swab from the patient's rash was positive for the monkeypox virus.

The patient is currently hospitalized and receives inpatient treatment.

The patient's family members who have been in contact with him show no signs of illness. They are being monitored at home by medical staff of outpatient facilities and the sanitary-epidemiologic service, which provides services in the territory. They have been prescribed preventive treatment and are provided with the necessary medicines.

Measures to treat and monitor the patient and his contacts will continue until the incubation period of the disease is over,” the joint statement of the agencies reads.