Filming on Patriotic War epic "44" goes on (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 17. The production of the feature film "44," dedicated to the Patriotic War, continues with support from the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the Ministry of Culture of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

The film depicts the journey to the historic triumph in the Patriotic War with the skilled Azerbaijani actor Ibrahim Chingiz and the esteemed Turkish actress Özge Gürel. The film includes skilled actors such as Azer Atakishiev, Elnur Najafli, Ali Tarlan, Ilgar Musayev, Ismail Kerimov, Mehriban Zeki, Nadir Rustamli, and Turkay Jafarli.

Filming of the movie is taking place in Azerbaijan’s Baku, as well as in regions including Aghdam, Jabrayil, Fuzuli, Ganja, Hadrut, Khankendi, Khojavend, Shusha, and other locations.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel