Binance expands into Uzbekistan market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 17. Uzbekistan's National Agency for Advanced Projects (NAPP) and Binance have reached an agreement on customer service in the country, Trend reports.

According to Binance, the agreement allows the platform to provide services to residents of Uzbekistan through a licensed partner.

Furthermore, Binance will operate in Uzbekistan through its local partner, COINPAY LLC. Now Binance users will be able to deposit and withdraw funds in the national currency using bank cards and national payment systems via the official website of the LLC.

“Reaching an agreement with the regulator of Uzbekistan is an important moment for Binance. It underscores our commitment to working with local authorities and creating a safe and innovative environment for cryptocurrencies and blockchain technologies worldwide. We are pleased to continue our operations in Uzbekistan and contribute to the growth and development of the cryptocurrency industry in the region,” commented Kyrylo Khomiakov, Binance's Regional Head of Central and Eastern Europe, Central Asia, and Africa.

To note, Binance is the world's leading cryptocurrency infrastructure provider with a suite of financial products that include the largest digital asset trading exchange by volume.